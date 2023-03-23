AMI Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $171.44. 41,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.34 and its 200 day moving average is $180.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Several analysts have commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

