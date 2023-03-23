AMI Asset Management Corp Invests $1.35 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after buying an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after buying an additional 128,232 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after buying an additional 508,310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after buying an additional 195,016 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,232,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

