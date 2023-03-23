AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,270 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.06% of Syneos Health worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.48. 30,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.66. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SYNH. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

