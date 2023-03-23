AMI Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.15% of Utz Brands worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Price Performance

UTZ opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $24,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,782,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

