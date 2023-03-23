AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 137,324 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $354.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

