AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Teleflex accounts for about 2.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Teleflex worth $28,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $243.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.21 and a 200 day moving average of $229.68.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

