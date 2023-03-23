AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 3,905 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $309,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at $261,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $309,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,989.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,256 shares of company stock worth $2,521,958. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.