Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FOLD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $1,931,312.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,004,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,171,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $102,170.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $1,931,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,004,669 shares in the company, valued at $13,171,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 369,835 shares of company stock worth $4,633,162 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,935,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,189,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,602 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,626,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after buying an additional 884,400 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

