Amp (AMP) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

Amp (AMP) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Amp has a market cap of $149.04 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amp has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00361012 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,391.07 or 0.26239601 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Amp Token Profile

Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.

