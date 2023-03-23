Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.01. 342,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,768. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.85. The company has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

