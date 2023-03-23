Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: FME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €21.00 ($22.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/14/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €35.00 ($37.63) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/9/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €23.00 ($24.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/8/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.83 ($50.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/7/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

3/6/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €22.00 ($23.66) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/28/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €38.00 ($40.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/22/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.83 ($50.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/22/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €30.00 ($32.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/22/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €32.00 ($34.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/22/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €21.00 ($22.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/22/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €22.00 ($23.66) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/21/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €22.00 ($23.66) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/20/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €17.10 ($18.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/7/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €21.00 ($22.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.83 ($50.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/2/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €22.00 ($23.66) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/31/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €22.00 ($23.66) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/30/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €32.00 ($34.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €17.10 ($18.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/25/2023 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €30.00 ($32.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.6 %

ETR FME traded up €0.58 ($0.62) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €37.70 ($40.54). 394,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The business’s 50-day moving average is €35.59 and its 200-day moving average is €31.90. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €25.95 ($27.90) and a twelve month high of €63.60 ($68.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

