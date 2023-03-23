Analysts Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Target Price at GBX 241.89

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 241.89 ($2.97).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.92) price target on Barclays in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Barclays

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($11,993.88). Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays Increases Dividend

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 142.86 ($1.75) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.57. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of £22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 456.52, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,258.06%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

