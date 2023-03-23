Analysts Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target at $58.67

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mercury Systems Stock Down 2.4 %
MRCY stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $68.38.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
- Winnebago Investors Breathe A Sigh Of Relief
- Samsara is an IoT, Big Data, and AI Triple Threat
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Is In The Sweet Spot
- Shoe Carnival Is A Comfortable Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.