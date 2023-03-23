Analysts Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target at $58.67

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCYGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $68.38.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

