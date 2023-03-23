Analysts Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target at $58.67

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercury Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $68.38.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

