Analysts Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $698,942.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 753,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,371.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $698,942.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 753,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,371.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,121,433 shares of company stock worth $128,707,169. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 4.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,539,000. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,929 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,437,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,569,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

