Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT at $78.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of TRU opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

