Analyzing Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96% Verano -29.27% -16.70% -9.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 29.65 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -0.95 Verano $737.85 million 1.31 -$14.68 million ($0.86) -3.43

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Verano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yield10 Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yield10 Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yield10 Bioscience and Verano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80

Yield10 Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 356.27%. Verano has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 408.47%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than Yield10 Bioscience.

Summary

Verano beats Yield10 Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

