Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,113 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

BUD stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

