Ankr (ANKR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $51.00 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Ankr has a total market cap of $315.36 million and $51.00 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00030244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003540 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00199464 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,437.67 or 0.99999065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0346467 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $48,459,897.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

