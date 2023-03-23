Ankr Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50.92 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $330.42 million and $50.92 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030440 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018557 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00201242 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,533.66 or 0.99317148 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03273538 USD and is down -5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $51,188,971.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

