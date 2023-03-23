Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.35 Per Share

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Anpario stock opened at GBX 222.98 ($2.74) on Thursday. Anpario has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 611.50 ($7.51). The company has a market cap of £53.54 million, a PE ratio of 967.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 342.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 414.04.

In other news, insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.26), for a total value of £34,700 ($42,613.29). 29.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

