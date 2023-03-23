Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.11

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 2090672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

A number of research firms have commented on AR. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 778.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 507,495 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $17,219,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 178,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,790 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

