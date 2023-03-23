Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.11

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 2090672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.
A number of research firms have commented on AR. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.
The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
