Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 2.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 31.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,790,000 after buying an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,256. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

