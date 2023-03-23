Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.98

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 3237641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Recommended Stories

