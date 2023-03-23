Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 144,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,888,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $639.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.16.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Archer Aviation news, Director Michael Spellacy bought 23,116 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $60,101.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,913. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $213,098 and have sold 1,573,000 shares valued at $3,910,178. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,160,020,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

