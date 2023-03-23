Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 1.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $76.97 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

