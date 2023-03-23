Ardor Market Cap Hits $91.21 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Ardor has a market capitalization of $91.21 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00062065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00041407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018264 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

