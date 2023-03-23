Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 881,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 554,804 shares.The stock last traded at $10.32 and had previously closed at $10.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

