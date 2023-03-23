Ark (ARK) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $55.26 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000226 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005077 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003812 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,822,448 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.