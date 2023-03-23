ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Gap Down to $18.13

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.13, but opened at $17.61. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 294,364 shares changing hands.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,820.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.
About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.