ARMOR (ARMOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.24

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. ARMOR has a total market cap of $397,542.52 and $12.24 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

