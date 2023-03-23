Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 674 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $365.99. 588,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.44 and its 200-day moving average is $358.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

