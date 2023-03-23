Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.55. 683,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.