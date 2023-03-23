Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 7,634 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded up $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $204.74. 3,882,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,108,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

