Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in AirSculpt Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. 5,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,515. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AirSculpt Technologies Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIRS. Raymond James reduced their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

