Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $290,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

BA stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.05. 993,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,027. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

