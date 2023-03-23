Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.00. The stock had a trading volume of 140,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,412. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

