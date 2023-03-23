Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 64 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $398.49. 533,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,141. The stock has a market cap of $297.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.