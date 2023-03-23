Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raymond James Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

RJF traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.72. 218,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

