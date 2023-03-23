Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,783.57 ($71.03).

A number of analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.68) to GBX 7,000 ($85.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($63.86) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($85.96) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,460 ($54.77) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.54) to GBX 6,000 ($73.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

AHT opened at GBX 5,008 ($61.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,639.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,269 ($40.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,012 ($73.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,387.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,884.99.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,254.90%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

