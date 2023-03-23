Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,390 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 4.2% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in HP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in HP by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in HP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in HP by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 138,592 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

