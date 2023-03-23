Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Buys 100,000 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) by 980.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $857.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.38. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $503,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 832,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,524.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,779,549 shares of company stock valued at $121,284,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

