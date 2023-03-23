Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 225 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 3.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.