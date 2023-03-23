Austin Gold (AUST) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Austin Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A Austin Gold Competitors -22.53% -3.46% -0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Austin Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Austin Gold Competitors 645 3074 3805 78 2.44

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Austin Gold currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 419.80%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 46.73%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than its peers.

1.3% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Austin Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A -14.43 Austin Gold Competitors $1.78 billion $4.66 million 4.36

Austin Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold. Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Austin Gold beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Austin Gold Company Profile

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

