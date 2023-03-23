Avalanche Tops 24 Hour Volume of $318.40 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.78 billion and $318.40 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.74 or 0.00061951 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00041717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018321 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001363 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,731,403 coins and its circulating supply is 325,668,683 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.