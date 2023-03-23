Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,014 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 16.2% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $35,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,563 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,065,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,454,000 after acquiring an additional 348,820 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 636,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after acquiring an additional 124,367 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.91. 210,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,253. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

