Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $108.07

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 108.07 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 122.65 ($1.51). Avation shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 43,465 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.13) price target on shares of Avation in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

The company has a market cap of £84.91 million, a P/E ratio of 413.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.15.

In related news, insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney sold 148,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.42), for a total transaction of £172,453.72 ($211,781.55). Insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.

