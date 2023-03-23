Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4737 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Aviva Stock Down 1.3 %

AVVIY stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVVIY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 520 ($6.39) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.96) to GBX 540 ($6.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.57) to GBX 545 ($6.69) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 545 ($6.69) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $529.33.

About Aviva

(Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

See Also

Dividend History for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.