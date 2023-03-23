Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4737 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Aviva Stock Down 1.3 %

AVVIY stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVVIY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 520 ($6.39) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.96) to GBX 540 ($6.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.57) to GBX 545 ($6.69) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 545 ($6.69) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $529.33.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

