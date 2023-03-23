Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $8.75 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $64.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $8.75 or 0.00030440 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024674 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018557 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00201242 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,533.66 or 0.99317148 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,605,572.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.33748189 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $63,717,487.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.