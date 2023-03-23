Axie Infinity Price Reaches $8.63 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $997.93 million and approximately $51.50 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.63 or 0.00030646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00202411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,177.08 or 1.00033531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,605,572.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.33748189 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $63,717,487.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

