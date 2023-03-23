Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Trading Down 1.6%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

